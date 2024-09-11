"Tough but necessary decision" as all Derbyshire MPs vote for Winter Fuel Payment cuts

Derbyshire MPs

Derbyshire MPs have said they did not take the decision to support Winter Fuel Payment cuts lightly – but had no choice due to a financial ‘black hole’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three hundred and forty eight MPs voted in favour of cutting the payment in the House of Commons yesterday (September 11), including all Derbyshire MPs.

The Winter Fuel Payment was available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25 1957, however following yesterday’s vote, it will be means-tested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on their decision to support the policy, Derbyshire MPs pledged to support vulnerable pensioners and fight poverty.

Three hundred and forty eight MPs voted in favour of cutting the payment in the House of Commons yesterday (September 11), including all Derbyshire MPs.

Derbyshire Dales MP John Whitby said: “The previous government left the country with a £22bn black hole in our public finances. The new government has therefore had to make tough but necessary decisions to protect the economy and confidence in the economy.

"These are not choices we wanted to make or expected to make, as the scale of the problem was worse than expected on taking office.

“Winter Fuel Payments will still be paid to those in receipt of Pension Credit. It is believed that as many as 880,000 pensioners are not claiming the Pension Credit that they are entitled to, so, if you are in doubt about your eligibility, please either call 0800 991234 or visit Gov.uk .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have committed to the triple lock which has increased the State Pension by around £900 this year and will increase it by around £460 next year. We have also extended the Household Support Fund.

“We are determined to protect the public finances and rebuild our public services whilst supporting the most vulnerable.”

Erewash MP Adam Thompson added: “Having received hundreds of communications containing everything from strong support for restoring the universal benefit, to messages from pensioners who do not want the payment and have tried in the past to return it to the government, I thought long and hard about this decision.

“In our election manifesto, the very first promise Labour made was to deliver a stable economy. £22bn in-year overspend is not something the government can fix next year or the year after, but something that must be rectified this financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Means testing does not mean removing the payment completely, as the poorest pensioners will still have full access to the payment. The government are asking every pensioner to check if they are eligible for pension credit, and I stand ready to support any and all of my constituents who need support in either checking or applying for pension credit.

"However, I want to make clear that I did not make this vote lightly, I made it with a full understanding of the weight of the vote. Means testing the winter fuel payment isn't something I wanted to vote to do, and I know my Labour colleagues feel similarly.

"We understand that this will hit many pensioners hard, and it is not a measure we planned to take in advance of the election, but it was necessary to deliver our first manifesto promise of a stable economy.”

Louise Jones, MP for North East Derbyshire said: “Tough decisions are not easy to take but we cannot just pretend the £22bn financing gap does not exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the Labour MP for North East Derbyshire, I am ready to make the tough calls that lead this country to a better future. I was elected to get this country back onto a firm economic footing and I will not shy away from that responsibility to make tough decisions.

"People in Derbyshire know that you can’t spend money you don’t have, it’s just not right. My commitment to reducing poverty remains steadfast.

"Helping those in need underpins everything I believe in and I stand ready to help everyone receive what they are entitled to. I will be holding surgeries around the constituency on this issue but please don’t hesitate to get in touch at [email protected] if you need help.”

Linsey Farnsworth, Amber Valley MP, said: “This was a difficult decision that the government had to make due to the terrible state of the economy left by the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m keen to support pensioners to apply for pension credit. We know that an estimated 880,000 pensioners are entitled but not yet claiming.

"There is other support available in the form of the household support fund which has been extended and can help pensioners who are just outside the availability for pension credit.

“I’d encourage any pensioners in Amber Valley who are concerned to contact my office so we can look at what support might be available to them.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: "I want to take this opportunity to apologise to any pensioners who will be worried about the impact that this change will have on their finances this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am angry that the previous Conservative government has left our country with a huge in-year deficit and crumbling public services and whilst there are no easy choices, I know that this will be a worry to pensioners who are just above the pension credit threshold.

"We are committed to stabilising our economy, cutting NHS waiting times, rebuilding our crumbling public services and supporting people with the cost of living. When Labour introduced the Winter fuel allowance in 1997, pensioners were MORE LIKELY to be in poverty than the rest of the population, now they are LESS LIKELY than the rest of the population.

"By committing to the triple lock we will add £460 to every pension next April on top of the £900 increase received last year. The energy price cap is also now £266 lower than it was a year ago.

"In the current climate, with the government’s deficit being £22 Billion higher than expected, it is hard to justify why even wealthy pensioners should receive this money when poor families don’t, but for those pensioners who will find this reduction makes it hard this winter, I ask them to investigate whether they should be entitled to Pension credit or the Household support payment through the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want everyone entitled to pension credit to start receiving it, only 63% of people eligible to receive pension credit have signed up for it. I would urge anyone who is concerned about bills this winter to check if they are eligible by visiting the following link: www.gov.uk/pension-credit/eligibility or by calling the Pension Credit claim line at 0800 99 1234.

This government will always be open and transparent with the public about the state of the finances and the tough choices we must take to protect our economic stability. We also hear people’s worries about the desperate state of our hospitals, GPs, special needs education, roads and care services and they cannot be addressed without investment too.

"So whilst I am clear that this is decision caused by the legacy left by the previous government, I am in no doubt that it will give people real concern this autumn and am here to help those people in any way we can."

South Derbyshire MP Samantha Niblett added: “I was elected by the people of South Derbyshire to take tough decisions, and to work to repair the £22bn black hole left by the Conservatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I voted to means-test the Winter Fuel Allowance to ensure that we can continue to support those that need it, whilst not handing money to those that don’t. I will be working with constituents to make sure those that are entitled to pension credit can access it, and I am assured by the Secretary of State’s comments that she is working to make that application easier.

"I back the triple lock pension guarantee that will ensure that pensioners incomes continue to rise, and I support the Government in its attempt to repair the economic vandalism conducted by the last Conservative government.”

Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet did not reply by deadline.

Derbyshire Times Facebook friends expressed their concerns.

Beverly Hallam said: “I think its absolutely disgusting how this country is treating our older generation. Some of these are still alive who fought to save our country, some struggled earlier in their lives not getting enough food to lack of money for them its going back to those days.”

Gwyneth Bennett added: “Why have I paid tax since I was 15 to get nothing back now I am 70. They are despicable people who wouldn't recognise money troubles if it was thrown in their faces.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheila Roberts said: “Because of my husband’s private pention it put us just over the limit its not fair when we have paid tax already and are having to pay again my husband now has dementia I have to pay for his day centre because we are over the limit. I dont get carers allowance because they take it off the money he gets. I know I will struggle this winter cause I need the heating on for him. We both voted for this government, have always voted for them but never again.”

Patricia Walker added: “I paid into a private pension when I worked for fifty years. My deceased husband also worked for fifty years and paid a full stamp. I receive a paltry £4.50 a week widow’s pension but I’m just over the maximum to receive pension credit because of my private pension so won’t get the fuel allowance . I wish I hadn’t bothered struggling to pay it because I would be much better off.”

Gillian Østergaard said: “I'm dreading the October budget, not only losing winter fuel payment but possibly the single occupancy discount on my council tax as well and when the increase in pension will possibly push me into paying tax.”

Baz Hop added: “Worked all my working life - paid all the time into the system – and now get less than someone who has put nothing money wise into the system. A pension is not a benefit, it is a right I have paid into, more than I expect to get back. Labour party, you are a total disgrace to Great Britain.”