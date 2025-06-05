Toby Perkins MP provides update from council several months after falling tree forced closure of Chesterfield bridge

Toby Perkins MP has issued an update on a Chesterfield bridge that was closed earlier this year after being struck by a falling tree – with Derbyshire County Council hoping that a replacement might be installed over autumn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footbridge on Somersall Lane in Chesterfield was closed in January 2025 after a tree fell onto the structure.

Temporary traffic lights are currently in place to allow pedestrians to cross on the highway bridge. Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, has today (Thursday, June 5) issued an update following conversations with Derbyshire County Council – who said that the damaged bridge remains in place amid concerns that any movement could damage the gas main.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement published on social media, Toby Perkins MP said: “I am aware the issue with Somersall Lane bridge is dragging on. Below is the response to my latest request for an update from Derbyshire County Council (DCC).”

This photo shows the damaged footbridge back in January, when it was hit by a falling tree.

A spokesperson for DCC said the authority recognised that a significant length of time has passed since the initial incident, caused by a tree falling from privately owned land, that closed the footbridge on Somersall Lane.

DCC said they have been in regular contact with the utility companies responsible for the pipework and ducting attached to the damaged footbridge, but securing feedback has taken longer than they had hoped. They added that the bridge is a complex site to work on, with public safety paramount due to the gas main issue.

The council said they have now reached a positive way forward with Cadent Gas and BT regarding their ducts under the bridge. The gas main will be relocated into the road bridge, which will allow DCC to remove the damaged footbridge from site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DCC added that the reason the damaged bridge has not yet been removed is due to concerns that doing this could damage the gas main.

The authority said the replacement footbridge will be ordered, and they expect this to be installed in the autumn months. However, DCC is unable to give a firm timeframe – as this depends on the external suppliers.

For more regular updates, residents were encouraged to check the notices that DCC have been placing at the site.