A fresh update on the future of Brampton Manor has been issued by the owner of the listed building and Toby Perkins MP – after a fire ripped through the historic Chesterfield landmark.

Brampton Manor, located on Old Road in Chesterfield, was engulfed by a blaze last month - causing significant damage to the listed building.

The investigation into the cause of the fire was inconclusive due to the severity of the blaze and the extent of the damage caused to the property - but Derbyshire Police confirmed they are investigating the incident as a potential arson attack.

Simon White of HP General Partner Ltd - the company that owns the Brampton Manor site - said that a meeting around the future of the property took place last week. The security of the site was discussed, with Simon anticipating that a short term planning application would be submitted for works to protect Brampton Manor from both vandals and the impact of inclement weather.

This photo shows the damage caused by the fire. Credit: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

He said: “On Friday, October 3, the first meeting to discuss the short and long term future of the building was held between the planning and conservation officers of Chesterfield Borough Council, a representative of Historic England and the architect and historic buildings engineer acting for us.

“This took the form of a detailed on-site inspection lasting for around two hours. We are awaiting the report from our historic buildings specialist following that meeting, which will outline the first steps that were discussed at that meeting towards making a planning application for the works necessary to both secure the site from further damage - whether that is from further vandalism or weather-related as we head into the winter period - and commence discussions on the long term future for the listed buildings.”

Simon added that their aim was to restore Brampton Manor so that it could be converted for residential use - but stressed that it could take up to 12 months for any planning application to be finalised, submitted and decided upon by Chesterfield Borough Council.

He said: “Our present intentions would be to bring the Manor back into a condition where it can be occupied for residential use, which we understand is acceptable to the planning authority in principle, but we have been told that whilst we should be allowed to make a start on the security and weather protection measures shortly. We should expect a period of up to 12 months before a revised planning application for the future use of the property could be agreed, submitted and determined.

The damage caused was so severe that the fire service could not determine the cause of the blaze. Credit: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

“We also met Toby Perkins MP on site later that day to show him the extent of the damage, discuss the immediate works proposed and to explain the proposals for the long term future of the Brampton Manor site for housing.”

Toby Perkins, MP for Chesterfield, expressed his happiness after learning that the building would not need to be demolished - and urged residents to play their part to avoid any further incidents at the Brampton Manor site.

He said: “As residents can see on the photos from my recent visit to Brampton Manor, the recent arson attack has caused extensive damage. However, contrary to some of the online rumours, the owners tell me that the building is salvageable and will not be knocked down. Brampton Manor is such an important part of Chesterfield cultural heritage and I was very pleased to hear that it is not beyond repair.

“The owners are also in regular discussion with Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Department regarding the long-term development of the site which is likely to include apartments or town houses in the old main building and then additional residences in the remaining grounds.

A blaze broke out at the listed building at the start of September. Credit: Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service

“The main Brampton Manor building with as many original features as possible will be retained in any plans. We also discussed the additional security measures being taken, to try to restrict any further unauthorised access or damage. I would urge local residents to report to the Police if they see anyone who has apparently attained unauthorised access to the site, it is not a playground and any trespassers will be prosecuted.”

The main house and its walls, gates and railings are grade II listed, and a gazebo in the grounds has grade II* status. The barn on the site is also classed as a scheduled monument of national importance and has been placed on the Heritage at Risk register by Historic England.