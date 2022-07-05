Three Derbyshire care homes empty following controversial decision

Derbyshire County Council (DCC) has confirmed that the Spinney, in Brimington, Gernon Manor, in Bakewell, and Goyt Valley House, in New Mills, are now empty.

Despite multiple protests and a 3,919 signature petition against the plans, the Conservative administration made the call to close the homes in May rather than spend the £31million it claimed was needed to make them fit for purpose.

A spokesman for the authority said: “Our current focus is on moving the remaining residents from the other homes as smoothly as possible.

“The future of the buildings will then be considered.”

At the time of closure, 65 elderly people lived in the homes and the council promised to find them suitable alternative acommodation.

A formal consultation with the 204 staff employed at the homes ends today (July 5), after which DCC claims ‘the outcomes of the proposal will be considered and staff will be provided with full details of the options available’.