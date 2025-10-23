Bolsover MP Natalie Fleet made a significant breakthrough this week in her long-running campaign for legal reform to protect children whose parents are convicted of sex offences, as she tabled the necessary legislation in the House of Commons.

In amendments to the Victims and Courts Bill tabled in Parliament on Monday, October 20, parental responsibility would be automatically restricted in cases of children born of rape, or where a parent is convicted of serious sex offences against any child.

The change would empower the Crown Court to impose a prohibited steps order, limiting the existing rights of that parent to take active steps in their child’s life, such as decisions over their schooling, medical care or trips abroad – and requiring them to seek court approval for any such intervention.

Ms Fleet, who has spoken publicly about her own experiences as a survivor of rape and pregnancy when she was aged 15, has made the issue one of her policy priorities since being elected in 2024 but it is a change she and other activist have been pursuing for many years.

In the Commons, she was hailed as the “fiercest of advocates” for victims and survivors by government minister Jess Phillips.

Ms Fleet said: “This amendment will finally offer protection for not only children born of rape, but also the mothers, who have until now always lived in fear of their rapists interfering in the lives of their children through their parental responsibility rights. This change will end that fear.

“It puts the rights of survivors above the rights of rapists and signals a landmark shift in how this country’s legal system values safety, dignity, and truth. It will deliver powerful, lasting change for thousands of women and children and I am delighted that this Government has listened to our concerns and acted so swiftly.”

She added: “This will protect grooming victims. Children in this country will no longer be the only proceed of crime that criminals can have lifelong access to.”

The Victims and Courts Bill is currently in the parliamentary report stage, and must now pass through further scrutiny in the House of Lords before it returns to the Commons for final agreement and royal assent.

Assuming the amendment remains in tact through that process, in cases where a sexual offence has been committed against a child – whether the offender’s own or unrelated – the new powers would be invoked following a sentence of four or more years in prison.

With regards to children born of rape, the parental restrictions would apply specifically to that child and not any others to whom the offender is a parent.

There may be some cases where the courts cannot reach a definitive conclusion, but if the parent has been convicted of rape and there are grounds to believe that may have resulted in conception, local child protection authorities such as Derbyshire County Council would be called upon to obtain the consent of the mother and apply for the same prohibited steps order.

To ensure swift protection for families, the restriction will happen immediately following sentencing, removing the necessity to apply through the family court, and would remain in place even if the offender is acquitted or has their sentence reduced on appeal, pending a further legal review.

Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, said: “These reforms mark a crucial step forward in restoring faith in our justice system. Automatically restricting parental responsibility in cases of rape where it has led to the birth of a child and serious child sexual offences sends a clear message: the rights and safety of children come first.

“This Government is committed to standing up for victims and ensuring that those who commit the most vile crimes against children are never in a position to cause further harm.”

Minister for Victims and Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls, Minister Davies-Jones, added: “I’m proud to support these amendments, which build on the tireless campaigning of Natalie Fleet MP, Baroness Harman, and Jess Asato MP who have been unwavering in their advocacy for the protection of children and women.”

