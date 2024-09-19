‘They will have blood on their hands’ says Buxton pensioners over Winter Fuel Payment cuts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pensioners in Buxton say the Winter Fuel Payment cuts will cause more deaths and put more strain on the NHS.

Silver Voices is a national charity for older people and the Buxton branch has spoken out following the decision from the government to make the winter fuel allowance means tested.

Susan Mensforth said: “It’s a disgrace.

“The MPs who voted for this will have blood on their hands as people will suffer, people will get ill putting more strain on the NHS and people will die.”

MP Jon Pearce at one his drop in services for elderly people.

The winter fuel payment was set up to help pensioners up and down the country afford the bills during the winter months when gas and electricity prices tend to be higher to cover heating costs.

Up until Tuesday September, 10 this money was given to anyone born before September 23 1958 and was an extra £200 or £300 for heating bills.

However, the government won a vote on the plan to restrict the payments to all but the poorest pensioners.

Susan said: “There are so many pensioners living on the edge and who may earn just enough that they now don’t qualify for the winter fuel allowance but they may not have the money to pay for heating bills which will rise over the winter.

Winter fuel allowance for the elderly will now be means tested.

“There will be elderly people across the High Peak who in the next few months will be making a choice between heating and eating and it’s so wrong.”

She said the whole system is flawed and made by politicians who earn expenses to cover their heating bills and have a second home allowance.

She said: “The MPs are oblivious to what they have done.

“They are taking money away from people who have paid into the system their whole lives.

MPs who voted to make winter fuel allowance will have blood on their hands, says Silver Voices campaigner Susan Mensforth.

“I bet their heating will go on when it’s cold as they have the money to do it but they are making decisions about people who do not have savings or second incomes and it’s wrong.”

Zink, which also incorporates High Peak Foodbank, is preparing for a busy winter.

CEO Paul Bohan said: “In the coming months I imagine we will see an increase in short term poverty with more elderly people coming to us for food parcels.”

For the past few years Zink has received funding for energy advice and is part of a fuel bank which can give people emergency credit for pre-paid metres.

He said: “But what makes Zink so great is that we don’t just give people a food parcel and send them on their way, we look at the root cause of why they have ended up like this and find solutions for people.

“So this winter when we are helping elderly people who have lost their winter fuel allowance we will check what they are entitled to receive.

“For years there has been a low take up on pension credit but if people are eligible it is paid every month not just during the winter and so those people will in the long term become better off and we will help people to access those funds.”

Caroline Abrahams CBE, charity director at Age UK has issued a statement on the means tested cuts. She said: "We're deeply disappointed, but not surprised, the vote to brutally means-test Winter Fuel Payment was passed.

“There's been a lot of discussion about the Government's decision, but at heart Age UK's critique of their policy is really simple: we just don't think it's fair to remove the payment from the 2.5 million pensioners nationally on low incomes who badly need it, and to do it so quickly this winter, at the same time as energy bills are rising by 10 per cent.

“The reality is that driving through this policy as the Government is doing will make millions of poor pensioners poorer still and we are baffled as to why some Ministers are asserting that this is the right thing to do. We and many others are certain that it is not, and that's why we will continue to stand with the pensioners who can't afford to lose their payment and campaign for them to be given more Government support.

“Winter is coming and we fear it will be a deeply challenging one for millions of older people who have previously relied on their Winter Fuel Payment to help pay their energy bills and who have no obvious alternative source of funds on which to draw.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce voted to make the money means tested.

He said: “Means testing the Winter Fuel Allowance is the right thing to do. Fourteen years of Conservative economic incompetence has left the country’s finances in a dire state.

“We cannot fix the foundations of our economy without making some tough choices.

“There is an important principle here that benefits should go to those in need, not to those who do not need it.

“It cannot be right that a millionaire gets the same £200 as another pensioner living in poverty.

“By means-testing the winter fuel allowance, those in the most need will continue to receive it.

“There are over 800,000 pensioners who are entitled to Pension Credit who are not currently claiming it.

“We have held two highly successful cost-of-living drop-in events for older people in High Peak with local charity partners and agencies.

“At those events, we were able to support older people who were entitled to Pension Credit, Housing Benefit, Council Tax Support and the Winter Fuel Payment.

“As a government, we have also extended the Household Support Fund which will help households most in need, including pensioners.”