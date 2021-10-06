Talks over controversial North Derbyshire housing development get heated

A spokesman for Woodall Homes said as part of the planning application, the company submitted a flood risk assessment, which did not find a likelihood of increased flooding.

North East Derbyshire district councillor Ross Shipman called for talks on revoking planning permission of the site in Clay Lane, Clay Cross, after residents expressed fears that the development could cause their homes to flood.

However in a meeting of the district council on Monday, the majority of members voted against the proposal to send the case back to planning committee.

Problems arose for the Woodall Homes development of 34 dwellings when Derbyshire County Council highlighted flooding issues as a result of a nearby brook after planning permission had already been granted.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Shipman said he saw further discussion by the planning committee as the only way left to try and see both sides of the argument.

In this he was seconded by Councillor Tracy Reader, representing Clay Cross North, who said: “We fully stand behind all those residents who have raised the issues.”

However, Councillor Charlotte Cupit questioned whether Cllr Shipman had done all he could to address the issue up to that point.

“What have you done to try and find a practical solution?” she said.

“As cabinet member for planning, I haven’t had any direct contact from you.”

She outlined measures being taken by Woodall Homes to address the problem, including hiring an external consultant to assess the situation and installing an underwater storage tank to deal with excess water from the site.

Other members referred to the lengthy discussions undertaken when planning permission had initially been granted.

Cllr Shipman commented: “This meeting has turned into a Punch and Judy show going into detail as to how this decision was made – no one is questioning that.”

Councillor David Hancock said: “When you’re making any decision, you can only do it with the information that you have. The issue here is that information came to light subsequently.”

Woodall Homes will be holding a meeting with residents and Derbyshire County Council in the future to address concerns further.