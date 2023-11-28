Taking to the skies for Chair’s charity appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
A brave businessman with a fear of heights has taken to the skies to raise £2,185 for North East Derbyshire District Council’s Chairman’s charity appeal.
Graham Weighill (62) decided a wing walk was the best way of bringing in the cash for Cllr Martin Thacker’s appeal in aid of Ashgate Hospice.
He travelled to Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, where he was harnessed to the top of a plane and flew for eight minutes, 800ft in the air, reaching top speeds of 140mph!
Graham, Senior Buyer with BeaconMedaes Ltd, Duckmanton, said: “I go up ladders and do cliff walks, but I’m nervous about it – very much so. And that’s only going up to the first-floor window!
“It’s not something I’d go out of my way to do, so I was surprised I did it. But when you are stood on a plane there is no going back, so I enjoyed the experience really.”
Graham, who lives in Brimington, decided to raise money for the good cause, as: “Everybody in the local area is aware of Ashgate Hospice, so it’s a good one to raise money for.”
His wife even made him a colourful harlequin outfit for the event. He joked: “I thought I’d wear something different and if I fell off, I’d be easier to find!”
Cllr Martin Thacker MBE, Chairman of North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “I’ve known Graham for a number of years now, so was really pleased when he decided to take up this challenge to help raise funds for my charity appeal.
“It was an exceptionally brave thing to do, given his very real fear of heights, so that makes what he has achieved all the more impressive.”
·Graham’s JustGiving page is still open for anyone who would like to donate. A number of fundraising events take place throughout the year for the Chairman’s charity, so keep checking our socials for updates.
Since the photo was taken, even more cash has come in for the good cause, which will passed on to the charity appeal.