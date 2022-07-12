Surge of support for Chesterfield Pride following appeal

Last week, campaigner and Chesterfield borough councillor Ed Fordham threw down the gauntlet for businesses and groups to show their backing for Chesterfield Pride by displaying the Progress Flag, and he has been delighted with the positive response.

“I’m really encouraged by it and really excited,” he said.

Councillor Fordham targeted businesses in town by hand delivering letters to them appealing for their support.

Ian Robson, chief executive of Derbyshire LGBT+, with the Progress Flag and Albert’s Cocktail mixologist Jordan Brown. In front Bar owner Ben Parr, with Poppy the Dog, and Business Partner Robin Howdle.

“For some people it’s ‘brilliant, how can we help?’, for others it’s ‘no that’s not for me’,” he continued.

“I think what will happen is there will be some very different displays this Pride weekend.”

Albert’s bar, in Stephenson Place, has taken its support a step further and developed a special ‘Pride cocktail’ in the run up to Chesterfield Pride on Sunday, July 24, and has pledged to donate £2 from each one sold towards the Derbyshire LGBT+ centre in Rutland Road, Chesterfield.

Bar manager Jordan Brown created the cocktail, which is a mixture of vodka, liquor and curacao served in the rainbow colours and topped with blackcurrant.

He said: “I’m really pleased and delighted to launch this cocktail for a good cause and proud that the owners of Albert’s have given us their full backing.

“We are proud and delighted that the bar is supporting the LGBT+ centre.”

The bar has further shown its colours by marketing Wednesday nights to the LGBT+ community in the run up to Chesterfield Pride.

Ian Robson, Chief Executive of Derbyshire LGBT+, said “We are so delighted and pleased to have the support of Albert’s in this way.

“People from the LGBT+ community know they can go out and have a fun, safe and enjoyable night in Chesterfield and that’s really important.”

The charity provides training on equality and awareness to businesses and organisations, as well as running youth groups and providing safety advice and support.

The Chesterfield centre is hosting an open evening on Wednesday, July 20, between 6pm and 8.30pm, during which members of the public can find out more about its work within the community.