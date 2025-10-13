Supertram: Statement issued on major tram plans, including to Chesterfield

Bosses have issued an update on big plans to extend Sheffield’s tram network - with progress revealed on three new routes.

Tom Finnegan-Smith, director of transport strategy and policy for South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, has explained progress that has been made towards bringing in new services to three new destinations.

They are moving towards services that would take trams or tram trains to Chesterfield via Barrow Hill.

It has been suggested previously that the Stocksbridge route could include stops at Oughtibridge, Wharncliffe Side and Deepcar; while the Chesterfield route could include Darnall, Waverley, Woodhouse, Beighton, Killamarsh, Eckington, Barrow Hill/Staveley, and Whittington.

One of the supertram fleet. Picture: David Kessen

There have also been suggestions that the old Victoria railway station in near The Wicker could also be reopened to serve both routes, according to plans previously drawn up.

Mr Finnegan-Smith has now issued a new update in a statement, more than a year after Labour announced last July that it was reviewing £2.9 billion of ‘unfunded’ Conservative transport commitments, which is understood to include the Restoring Your Railways Fund.

He said over the past year his team had been working hard on the range of options for the expansion of the tram network, building on initial study work which identified several potential extensions using existing railway lines for tram-train services.

These included both Barrow Hill and the Don Valley Line to Stocksbridge.

He added: “In addition, we have undertaken some early-stage feasibility work on the possibility of another route through Sheffield city centre, with the option to connect to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital.

“We are also looking to use available funding to take a wider strategic look at where further public transport improvements could be developed across South Yorkshire.”

He said although the timescales were long-term for major infrastructure work, they were working at pace to ensure future investment was guided by a clear, region-wide vision and robust plans so the region’s public transport system put people first and connected its communities.

He said: “All this forms the basis of our ongoing discussions with the Department for Transport to identify funding which could move these projects forward.”