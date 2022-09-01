Sleek new industrial units to replace disused Chesterfield foundry

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven outdated buildings on The Industrial Estate of WH Butler and Sons, off Station Road, Old Whittington, are to be demolished, including with a disused iron foundry, and replaced with 12 sleek new units.

The proposal was approved by Chesterfield Borough Council’s Planning Committee in a meeting on Tuesday, August 30, but a resident living nearby spoke against the plans.

Margo Boss commented: “The quality of life in Old Whittington is already adversely affected by noise, vibration, fumes, smoke dust etc.

Seven outdated buildings on The Industrial Estate of WH Butler and Sons, off Station Road, Old Whittington, are to be demolished, including with a disused iron foundry, and replaced with 12 sleek new units.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Health issues and deprivation make control over environmental matters highly relevant.”

She added that there was already a large amount of industrial traffic in Old Whittington, in particular from recycling trucks, and questioned who would regulate the environmental, health and social impacts of any increase over time.

“I applaud your aim for economic growth, but at what cost?” Ms Boss concluded.

“Please leave us some breathing space.”

The development will include improved parking and access, and the units will be built with environmentally-friendly features including insulated cladding, roofs, floors and loading bay doors, as well as triple glazed windows, electric vehicle charging points and LED lighting throughout.

Councillor Ray Catt commented that the site had been used for industrial purposes for the last 80 to 90 years and proposed new units were a ‘vast improvement’ on what is there currently.