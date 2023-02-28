'Sex offenders must not change their names to escape their past' - says Derbyshire MP

Currently sex offenders are able to change their name by deed poll, and in a loophole, the offender is the one responsible for notifying the authorities of the change.

Mr Fletcher said this renders both the Child Sex Offender Disclosure Scheme (otherwise known as ‘Sarah’s Law’) and the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme (otherwise known as ‘Claire’s Law’) redundant. Thanks to research carried out by the Safeguarding Alliance, it has become clear that thousands of offenders are being lost from the system, posing a risk to victims and the vulnerable.

Mr Fletcher met with the Safeguarding Alliance and is working with them and other campaigners to bring about legislation aimed at closing the loophole and ensuring there is a joined-up approach between relevant agencies.

He said he became aware of the issue after being contacted by a constituent.

This issue has cross-party attention with Member of Parliament for Rotherham Sarah Champion leading a backbench business debate the next day.

Mr Fletcher said: “Safeguarding the vulnerable from abuse is one of our most important duties as a society. This Bill is my way of drawing attention to an egregious loophole that is putting people at risk as we speak.

"I was shocked to learn that we have a system where sex offenders – people who have already lost society’s trust – are the ones responsible for maintaining the register.”