Plans for Battery Energy Storage Systems have been submitted for a farm in Dove Holes, where if approved would become a ‘key component of a low carbon energy system’.

The land west of Buxton Road in Dove Holes may become a Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) if plans are approved.

A National Grid Spokesperson said: “Battery storage technologies are essential to speeding up the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy.

“Battery storage systems will play an increasingly pivotal role between green energy supplies and responding to electricity demands.

“Battery storage, or battery energy storage systems (BESS), are devices that enable energy from renewables, like solar and wind, to be stored and then released when the power is needed most.”

The 1.5 hectare site has been assessed for its suitability and has available grid capacity with a connection proposed to the existing Buxton Substation, with a grid offer received for late 2026.

A very similar planning application for Marsh Lane has already been previously submitted and High Peak MP Jon Pearce gave that project his backing saying ‘it is good for farmers and good for the High Peak’.

Speaking about the Dove Holes plans, applicant Grenergy Renewables UK Ltd said: “The batteries produce no emissions or pollution during normal operations and are considered to be a low carbon enabling technology.

“This locality, in proximity to the Buxton Substation, has been identified by the National Grid as being suitable for such a development.

“It is fairly typical for such projects to be located outside of urban areas and within the countryside, where the capacity to accommodate such development exists.”

If approved the batteries will be no higher than a single storey building but the substation may be higher at five metres.

However landscape mitigation has been proposed including woodland planting along two boundaries and new tree planting dispersed across the site.

Grenergy Renewables added: “Overall, the proposals are appropriate in terms of design and access and the development represents a necessary step towards meeting the UK’s legally binding climate change and renewable energy obligations.”

It is anticipated High Borough Council’s planning officer will make a delegate decision on the battery storage site rather than the plan being put before the development and control committee.