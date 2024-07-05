Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sarah Dines lost one of the tightest election races across the country to Labour’s John Whitby, who won the Derbyshire Dales seat by a margin of just 250 votes.

Dines, who held the seat for the Conservatives from 2019, issued a statement expressing her “disappointment” at the result – before passing on her regards to the new MP for the Derbyshire Dales.

She said: “Thank you to everyone who voted for me. I’m disappointed not to have been re-elected to represent the wonderful people of Derbyshire Dales.

Derbyshire Dales has swung to Labour for the first time since the constituency was created.

“Serving you as your Member of Parliament has been a great privilege. I wish the new MP well, he has the best job in the world working for the wonderful people of this constituency.”

The Derbyshire Dales constituency was created in 2010, and has never elected a Labour MP until 2024.