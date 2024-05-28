Register to vote in the 2024 General Election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derby residents will be heading to the polls on Thursday 4 July to cast their ballot in a General Election.Residents across Derby will vote for MPs in the Derby North, Derby South and Mid-Derbyshire constituencies.

In order to vote in these elections, residents must have registered to vote by 11:59pm on Tuesday 18 June, and Derby City Council is urging those who have not registered at their current address to do so before the deadline.

Anyone over 16 can register online, although you must be 18 to vote in elections. The process takes just five minutes and all you will need is your National Insurance number. It is particularly important that people who have recently moved home check they are registered and take action if not.

Registering to vote gives citizens the opportunity to exercise their democratic right and shape policies locally and nationally. Being registered to vote can also improve your credit score, making it easier to secure loans or even a mobile phone contract.

Residents must be registered to vote by the deadline.

Students can register at both their home address and term time address but can only vote at one address.

Anyone who needs a Postal or Proxy vote can now apply for these online. The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm Wednesday 19 June, and the deadline to apply for a proxy to vote on your behalf is 5pm Wednesday 26 June. Changes brought in by the Elections Act 2022 mean that all applications must undergo a verification process, residents should apply as soon as possible (today) to ensure they receive their postal vote in time for the election.

Those heading to polling stations in person on Thursday 4 July will need to have a form of accepted photo ID. Anyone who hasn’t got accepted Voter ID can apply for a Voter Authority Certificate. The deadline to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate is 5pm on Wednesday 26 June.

Emily Feenan, Electoral Registration Officer for Derby City Council, said:

“Voting is an important way of being able to have your say and shape policies that will impact people in Derby. Time is running out to make sure you can take part in these elections. I’d encourage everyone in Derby who is not already registered to vote, to take action now.