Alan Graves is a Derby South candidate for Reform UK.

Reform UK candidiate for Derby South Alan Graves believes there will be “raised eyebrows” at tonight’s live count.

The General Election exit poll has predicted that Reform could win 13 seats nationally as counting gets underway in Derby.

At Derby Arena tonight three seats will be declared – Derby South, Derby North and Mid Derbyshire.

Mr Graves, a Derby city councillor who earlier this year fought unsuccessfully to be East Midlands Mayor, is contesting the Derby South seat. The consituency has been a safe Labour seat for decades with fellow city councillor Baggy Shanker standing in a bid to replace Dame Margaret Beckett who has stood down after serving as a city MP for more than 40 years.

Conservative candidiate for the seat Jamie Mulhall is also a Derby city councillor.

Speaking as counts for Derby North, Derby South and Mid Derbyshire got underway, Mr Graves said Reform could well spring a surprise later tonight.

He said: “The campaigning has gone extremely well. I’m feeling fairly confident. Let’s put it this way – there will be some raised eyebrows.

“Reform has had a surge. The exit poll tells us we are going to win 13 seats – maybe I’m the lucky 13th, who knows?

“Derby South is where I am a councillor for. I’m quite popular in Derby – so it is a case of ‘vote for me because you know what you going to get’. Don’t get me wrong I know what the background of the seat (Derby South) is but I’m here to stand up for all those ordinary people who feel they are lost in the system.”