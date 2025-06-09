Questions arise over controversial plans to move Derbyshire library and proposals for future of building

A councillor has questioned the logic behind Derbyshire County Council’s controversial plans to move Staveley library service to a proposed new development in the town centre after the authority has revealed that the original library building may be ‘repurposed’ instead of being sold-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s former Conservative administration before Reform UK took control after the election approved plans to relocate Staveley Library, on Hall Lane, into the proposed Pavilion building, on Market Place, which is to be developed as part of the £25.2m Staveley Town Deal regeneration scheme overseen by Chesterfield Borough Council and the Staveley Town Board.

Derbyshire County Council’s plans to move the library service as part of cost-saving measures across its library services were met with opposition from residents after a consultation included 67per cent of respondents either disagreeing or strongly disagreeing with the proposal to relocate the library and only 24per cent agreeing or strongly agreeing with the planned move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staveley Town Councillor Paul Mann said: “At the last Staveley Town Council meeting the new Reform Derbyshire County Councillor for Staveley Dawn Abbott turned up and she was asked about the Hall Lane library building and she said it is not to be sold-off and it is going to be repurposed.”

Pictured Is Derbyshire County Council'S Beautiful Staveley Library Building, On Hall Lane.

Cllr Mann has criticised the logic and cost behind moving the Staveley library services especially if the current, beautiful building stays in the county council’s hands because he believes it is only economical to move the service if the county council was planning to sell the original building.

He has always been opposed to the relocation of Staveley Library disputing the county council’s claims that the move will improve town centre footfall and the library’s visibility and accessibility for users while providing better parking options.

Cllr Mann has also argued that it would be better for the library to stay at Hall Lane and for the Pavilion building to be used for shops, cafes, restaurants and businesses instead which he feels would better support regeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I would like to see the library left alone where it is and for the Pavilion to be used for a modern internet cafe, shops and restaurants. The only thing to attract customers is to give people what they want like shops or an internet cafe.

Pictured Is Staveley Town Cllr Paul Mann

“We need the town centre regenerating into a thriving town centre and we need more specialist shops aimed at the younger generation.”

During the council’s consultation on moving the library services into the planned town centre Pavilion building some also shared concerns about accessibility and parking for library-users at the new town centre location.

Cllr Mann added: “The Hall Lane library has its own car park and people can also use the nearby Staveley Town Hall car park and the Pavilion should be used for shops and an internet cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Moving the library only seems to be viable if the county council is selling-off the Hall Lane library building.”

He also argued that the county council has used the Staveley Town Deal as an opportunity to transfer the library service into the Pavilion to save money and he would have liked to have seen any subsequent sale of the original building benefit the town with money from any sale being reinvested into the town.

But the council’s former Conservative administration previously claimed that moving the library would be more efficient and cost-effective and that freeing up the Hall Lane library premises could support its efforts to sell-off its buildings to rationalise its assets and save money and that other new library changes with new hubs at Belper and Killamarsh have been successful.

The former Conservative county council administration had argued the proposed Staveley Library relocation into the town centre would not only increase the visibility of the service which is currently on the edge of the town but will provide improved access via public transport with Morrisons store car park also providing free facilities nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the former council administration also stated that the relocation of Staveley Library will secure improvements and bring reductions in running costs while the refurbishment of the existing library was not considered viable particularly given the council’s financial position.

It added that relocation and co-location with other services is expected to lead to an increased footfall and enhanced service for customers.

Derbyshire County Council also claimed the better level of positive engagement in the Town Deal public consultations – which included discussion about libraries – may have resulted in a low response in its library consultations so it argued that little statistical significance could be applied to those results.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “The library will continue to operate from the existing building before moving to the new location and opening in April, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In advance of that, the council will analyse options for the existing property. Consideration would be given to whether the building could be repurposed for another council service or whether it is considered surplus to requirements.

“If it is considered to be surplus then options would always include exploring community use and whether it could be leased for this purpose, or selling it.”

The council’s former administration approved in January the roll-out of money-saving changes for the region’s libraries including reduced hours and greater digitalisation.

These changes also included plans for the relocation of Staveley Library from Hall Lane to Market Place under the Staveley Town Deal and the relocation of Clay Cross Library from Kenning Park, on Holmgate Road, into the planned Adult Education Centre, on Market Street under the Clay Cross Town Deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mann also echoed his previous concerns that the proposed new Staveley Pavilion Building’s overall location will block off trade for the rest of the town and that he feels the biggest mistake was placing so much responsibility with Chesterfield Borough Council which has overseen the Government-funded Staveley Town Deal instead of a more independent town board.

Chesterfield Borough Council has stated the Pavilion building is part of the Staveley Town Deal’s Staveley 21 project which includes plans to rejuvenate the High Street with a shop front improvement scheme and new paving and a public realm aimed at attracting more people, boosting commerce, creating jobs and raising the town’s profile with High Street and Market Place upgrades.

Chesterfield Borough Council has also argued that it has followed guidelines to ensure all sectors of Staveley have been represented on the Staveley Town Deal Board during preparations for the regeneration scheme despite complaints from some businesses and town councillors that they have been overlooked.