Public consultation launched on plans to regenerate Staveley town centre

An artist's impression shows how the area could look

Following approval of the Draft Staveley Town Centre Master Plan by Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet on Tuesday (November 2), the consultation will be launched this Monday (November 8), running until December 12.

The scheme, which features a new ‘market house’, improved landscaping, street furniture and Wi-Fi, has been allocated funds as part of the Staveley Town Deal programme, which will be subject to Government approval early next year.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant said: “I think people in Staveley do have a strong sense of who they are.”

She added: “This is possibly the first time that the people of Staveley have had a say in what happens in terms of development.

“We’re all working together to create a Staveley for the future.”

Councillor Kate Sarvent commented: “This is an opportunity for the people of Staveley to turn what has been an unloved town centre into something that they can shape themselves.”

Councillor Chris Ludlow said: “One thing I expect that we’ll see is they would like the shops turning around so that they are actually facing Morrisons.

“A lot of people visit Morrisons and don’t actually come into Staveley itself and it’s ‘how do you get that footfall?’.”

She added that Staveley had been ‘patched and patched’ over the years, but it was time the town had a ‘shake up’.

There will be a physical consultation hosted by the Healthy Living Centre, with signs throughout town and leaflets distributed.

The council will also have a presence in Morrisons advising people on the draft plans, as well as an online consultation with a YouTube video promoting the plans.

Officers will write to businesses to make them aware of the consultation, and host in-person workshops with key property stakeholders.