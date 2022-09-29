£9million Derbyshire crematorium plans approved

The eagerly-anticipated facility is the result of collaboration between Bolsover District Council and Shirebrook Town Council and has been years in the making.

A large site off Common Lane next to Shirebrook Cemetery has been earmarked for the project, which will feature a tranquillity courtyard with veranda, welcome area, service hall with seats for up to 120 people, cremation hall, lobby of light, flower court and cafe, which can be hired for wakes.

Speaking in a meeting of the authority’s planning committee on Wednesday, September 29, Ben Copeland, of specialist crematorium designers The CDS Group, said: “Overall the proposed crematorium would likely result in 614 cremations per annum.

Plans for a £9million crematorium have been approved for the edge of Shirebrook, with hopes it will ease ‘prolonged waiting times’ for funeral services.

“The site will also resolve identified capacity issues at local crematoriums, most notably the closest crematorium Chesterfield district crematorium, which is operating at a capacity of 136.5 per cent of its practical capacity, and Mansfield district crematorium, operating at 97.8 per cent.

“This would ease any prolonged waiting times.”

Research by The CDS Group revealed 33,221 people in the area are currently living more than a 30 minute drive from a crematorium facility, representing a great ‘unmet need’ in the population.

Carbon neutrality was high on the agenda during the design process and so-called ‘green electricity’ from renewable sources will be used to achieve this goal.

Mr Copeland continued: “The crematorium has been designed using contemporary architecture and the use of local red brick.

“The landscape has been carefully designed to uphold high biodiversity credentials with a 270 per cent increase in habitats and a 123 per cent increase in hedgerows.”

Before voting to approve the plans, Councillor Derek Adams congratulated the CDS Group for their work on the project, commenting: “I think it’s a fantastic design.”

It is hoped construction can begin in spring next year, with the aim of opening the facility in April 2024.