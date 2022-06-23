£91,000 set aside to design Doe Lea Aqueduct - the next stage of Chesterfield Canal restoration

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet agreed the funding from its £700,000 Community Infractrusture Levy (CIL) receipt pot, which is a collection of charges taken from new developments in the area.
The sum of £91,000 was set aside for the design of Doe Lea Aqueduct, which will form part of the next stage of the restoration of Chesterfield Canal, while £38k was awarded to Derbyshire County Council for the resurfacing of Chesterfield Canal towpath between Brimington Road and Station Road.
£71,760 will go towards the renewal of children’s play parks in Tapton Park, Ringwood Park, Highfield Park and Stand Road Park and £61,600 to the refurbishment of the tennis courts at Tapton Park and George V Playing Fields, Staveley.
Addressing councillors in a meeting on Tuesday, June 21, strategic planning manager Alan Morey explained bids for CIL funding were submitted to the council and assessed against regulations, the list of infrastructure and the authority’s own policies, such as the Local Plan.