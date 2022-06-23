£91,000 set aside to design Doe Lea Aqueduct - the next stage of Chesterfield Canal restoration

Chesterfield Borough Council’s Cabinet agreed the funding from its £700,000 Community Infractrusture Levy (CIL) receipt pot, which is a collection of charges taken from new developments in the area.

The sum of £91,000 was set aside for the design of Doe Lea Aqueduct, which will form part of the next stage of the restoration of Chesterfield Canal, while £38k was awarded to Derbyshire County Council for the resurfacing of Chesterfield Canal towpath between Brimington Road and Station Road.

£71,760 will go towards the renewal of children’s play parks in Tapton Park, Ringwood Park, Highfield Park and Stand Road Park and £61,600 to the refurbishment of the tennis courts at Tapton Park and George V Playing Fields, Staveley.

