£4m Chesterfield development is largest council housing scheme in a generation

The £4.1m development has seen 21 new properties constructed on the former Brockwell Court site in Loundsley Green – as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s commitment to increasing the supply of affordable homes across the town.

The new development, named Badger Croft, comprises of ten two-bedroom houses, six three-bedroom houses, four four-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom bungalow – will be let to local families on the council’s housing resister.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, cabinet member for housing, said: “It’s the biggest council housing development of this generation, so it’s a huge milestone in our efforts to increase the housing supply across the borough.

Largest council housing development has seen 21 brand new properties constructed on the former Brockwell Court site in Loundsley Green. Gary Holmes and Graham Johnson from Henry Boot, Cllr Avis Murphy, Leader Chesterfield BC Cllr Tricia Gilby, Cllr Chris Ludlow and Huw Bowen Chesterfield Council chief exec.

“Creating attractive places for people to live is at the heart of what we do and these new properties will provide affordable, modern and accessible homes for families in our borough.”

In response to the climate emergency the council is committed to ensuring that all its housing stock is as energy efficient as possible

Councillor Ludlow added: “Living in a warm and energy efficient home is not only better for our planet, it will also reduce costs to run the property, offering affordable warmth to our tenants.”

Each of the new properties has increased levels of insulation throughout and electric vehicle charging points have been installed on properties with driveways to support lower carbon transport options.

Leader of Chesterfield Borough Council Tricia Gilby and Graham Johnson from Henry Boot.

the council’s main contractor, Henry Boot Construction, worked with the local Holmebrook Conservation and Improvement Group to create wildflower meadows and planting that will help boost biodiversity and support pollinators.

The council’s Local Plan encourages all schemes costing over £1m to include a work of art to the value of one per cent of the total cost of the project, as part of the ‘Percentage for Art’ scheme.

The council approached artists to submit proposals that embraced a Badger theme associated with the area. After vigorous debate, councillors made the decision to go with Coralie Turpin, who designed a 3.4m tall steel structure and then created a handmade mosaic design incorporating badgers and celebrating nature.