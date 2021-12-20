£215k grant funding helps Chesterfield Borough Council out of the red

Chesterfield Borough Council

Last month, the council revealed it expected a deficit over £1million by the end of the financial year as a result of the continuing pressures of Covid-19 and the cost of taking its waste recycling service in house.

The authority outlined remedial measures, which it believed would reduce this amount to £355k, however the receipt of two Government grants has reduced this figure further.

A Cultural Recovery Funding Grant of £153k has been provided to offset the costs of operating venues and museums, as well as a new burdens grant of £62k.

A report into the council’s updated budget, which has been presented to Cabinet, stated: “These, together with a further review of fees and charges have produced a forecast balanced position in year.”