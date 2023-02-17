Bolsover District Council has received £1.9m over three years from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund .

The money from the fund will be used to help suport local businesses and communities, through a number of different programmes.

All areas of the UK are receiving an allocation from the £2.6billion UKSPF pot of money to be invested by March 2025.

The proposal for year 1 is focused on ‘Communities and Place’ and will include projects such as refurbishing Oxcroft House in Bolsover into a cultural hub; delivering community arts activities across the District; promoting sustainable transport; enhancing the tourism offer of the area and purchasing re-deployable CCTV cameras.

Bolsover District Council Offices

In year 2, they will look at ‘Supporting Local Businesses’ through improving businesses access to training and funding to develop their skills and understanding relating to Net Zero; a grant scheme to encourage business improvement and growth opportunities leading to new job creation and retention and help and support for local residents to start their own business.

Year 3 they will focus their efforts on ‘People and Skills’ with initiatives such as providing personalised and intensive support to move people closer to the jobs market; increasing skills training and offering digital training to people and supporting internships for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

These projects are to be part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.