Protesters surround Conservative campaign bus as Boris Johnson arrives in Derbyshire

Protesters have surrounded the Conservative party’s campaign bus as the prime minister arrives in Derbyshire.

Boris Johnson is today visiting Matlock on the campaign trail, ahead of the general election on December 12.

He was greeted by shouts of “Whose NHS? Our NHS”, and "Hey ho, ho ho, Boris Johnson's got to go" by protesters holding placards reading ‘Kick the tories out.’

One demonstrator, when asked by ITV’s political correspondent Paul Brand why he was protesting, answered: “He [Boris] is a liar and a cheat, a thief, a philaderer, he’s s****** loads of women.

“He won’t tell us how many children he’s got, he’ll sell off the NHS, where do you start?

“The list is way too long.”

MATLOCK, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Protesters demonstrate outside John Smedley Mill ahead of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's arrival on December 05, 2019 in Matlock, England. The UK will go to the polls on December 12, the third General Election in less than five years. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The PM is visiting John Smedley Mill Shop Lea Bridge, Matlock.

This is the second time the PM has been to Matlock in a month, after he paid a visit to mop the flood-hit Specsavers store on November 11.