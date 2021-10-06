Protesters call to ‘cancel Universal Credit cuts’ - but North East Derbyshire District Council vote not to challenge benefit slash

Colin Hampton, who had gathered outside the meeting with fellow protesters from Unite Community Chesterfield and North Derbyshire, was disappointed by the decision, but said it would not deter him from working to help the most deprived people in the area.

North East Derbyshire District Council members voted against a motion put forward by Councillor Nigel Barker to write to Chancellor Rishi Sunak asking that the withdrawal of the Universal Credit uplift be reconsidered.

The increase of £20 a week to payments was a welcome relief to approximately 70,000 households across the county at the start of the pandemic, however it has now officially come to an end.

Mr Hampton said there was an attitude that people claiming Universal Credit should ‘just get a job’.

“Forty per cent of people have also got a job and many others can either not work because of ill health or are caring for relatives,” he said. “We can’t just give up on these people.”

Speaking at the meeting on Monday (October 4), leader Councillor Alex Dale said the authority had done a lot to support people during ‘extremely difficult times’.

He outlined how the Government had invested £350billion supporting the country during the pandemic and listed the numerous schemes put in place to protect both people and the economy, adding that this extra money had come from borrowing.

“I for one am not content to pile more debt on our children and our children’s children,” Cllr Dale reasoned. “For me, it’s simply not sustainable.

“The increase to Universal Credit was only meant as a temporary measure, since then the Government has put in place all the measures I have highlighted.”

But Councillor Stephen Pickering described the withdrawal of the uplift as a ‘cruel and callous cut’, which in conjunction with the end of the furlough scheme and rise in National Insurance payments would put an ‘unprecedented squeeze’ on household budgets.

Cllr Barker said: “Let’s be honest, we’re not asking much. It’s not going to cost this council a penny.

“All we’re asking is to write the Chancellor a letter.”

Twenty one members voted in favour of the motion, while 24 voted against it.