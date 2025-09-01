Protest march takes place in Derbyshire town centre – with police confirming demonstration passed without incident

A protest march took place in Alfreton town centre on Saturday, August 30. Photos and videos shared on social media show a large crowd making its way through Alfreton, many of whom were waving St George and Union Jack flags.

Attendees said that a wide range of people joined the protest – with pensioners and families reportedly among those who took part the march.

Derbyshire Police confirmed today (Monday, September 1) that there were no incidents or arrests in connection with the protest march.

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield branch of Reform UK said on their Facebook page: “A far cry from the media’s portrayal. Well done Alfreton.”

