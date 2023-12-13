Prospective MP Ben Flook launches campaign for a Christmas market in Chesterfield following support

Prospective Conservative MP for Chesterfield has launched his campaign to have a Christmas Market in Chesterfield to help regenerate the Town Centre, following support from local traders and business owners.

Prospective Conservative MP for Chesterfield, Ben Flook, has called on local people and businesses to share their views in a survey on his website.

Commenting on his campaign for a Christmas Market, Ben Flook added: ‘Chesterfield should be a thriving tourist destination, being the gateway to the Peak District with a strong local history. But too many traders and people have told me that the Town Centre has declined significantly in recent years.’

Ben added: ‘That’s why I believe Chesterfield should have a Christmas Market, which would run over 1 or 2 weeks in December following the Christmas Light Switch on. Christmas is a special time – and it’s a great opportunity to showcase Chesterfield and to support local businesses’.

Local businesses have backed Ben's campaign for a Christmas Market in Chesterfield

Ben Flook’s campaign for a Christmas Market has attracted support from businesses in Chesterfield Town Centre. The owner of Charles Hedley Luxury Bryan Towndrow, who has been trading in Chesterfield since 1981, strongly supported Ben’s campaign for a Christmas market. Bryan said: ‘Chesterfield has so much potential. As a business owner, we should be making the most of attracting new shoppers to Chesterfield. Anything that will boost footfall in our Town has my full support – and this is a great idea.’

Manager at the Barley Mow Pub on Saltergate, Eloise Bestwick, has also backed Ben’s campaign for a Christmas Market. Commenting on Ben’s campaign, Eloise said: ‘This would be a great way to boost local tourism at Christmas time. It’s a great idea to give a much needed boost to Chesterfield – and it would be great for pubs like the Barley Mow which I manage.’

This comes off the back of £40 million of new Levelling Up investment from the Government, announced in 2021 and 2023, to help regenerate Chesterfield Town Centre.