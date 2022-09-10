Proclamation of King Charles III to be held at Chesterfield Town Hall

People are invited to join the Local Proclamation, which is one of a series of official events being held across the country over this coming weekend to mark the historic occasion.

The Accession Council is due to meet on Saturday, September 10 at St James’s Palace in London, to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.

This will then be followed by a series of local ceremonies, held the following day.

A ceremony to proclaim the accession of King Charles III will be held at Chesterfield Town Hall on Sunday, September 11

In Chesterfield, Councillor Tony Rogers, Mayor of Chesterfield, will read the Local Proclamation from the balcony of the Town Hall, at 3pm on Sunday. Anyone who wishes to attend is asked to arrive outside the Town Hall by 2.50pm.

Councillor Rogers said: “It was with deep sadness that we heard of the passing of HM The Queen and we are now united in a collective sense of grief – coming together as a country, and as a community, to reflect on this historic time.

“It remains a time of great sorrow as we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II and all she brought to the people of this country.

“On Sunday, on behalf of the people of Chesterfield, I will be honoured to read Chesterfield’s Proclamation of King Charles III reign, marking this unforgettable moment in our history.”

The highway outside the Town Hall will be subject to a temporary road closure from 2.45pm to 3.15pm on Sunday, to allow people to safely gather.

The Union Flag, which is currently flying at half-mast above the Town Hall, will be temporarily raised to full-mast at 11am on Saturday morning until 1pm on Sunday, in line with the national Proclamation protocol.

People are also reminded that they can lay tributes including flowers at the official memorial site at Queen’s Park bandstand, and Books of Condolence are available at locations across the borough.

For the latest information please visit www.chesterfield.gov.uk/paying-tributes-to-hm-the-queen or follow the council’s social media channels.