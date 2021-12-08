Prime Minister's Questions: Boris Johnson to face PMQ's at midday amid Christmas party scandal

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 08: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to attend Prime Minister's Questions on December 7, 2021 in London, England. The prime minister is certain to face questions in parliament today about a Christmas party that allegedly took place inside 10 Downing Street last December. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

ITV News broadcast leaked footage on Tuesday which showed No 10 staff joking about a Downing Street party last year, just days after one of the alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings was held.

Downing Street has repeatedly denied any such gathering took place, with restrictions at the time forbidding people from meeting in large groups.

In the video, Johnson’s then-spokesperson Allegra Stratton can be seen answering practice questions at the podium of the No 9 Downing Street press room.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Oldfield, a No 10 adviser, is heard asking: "I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”

Stratton, and several other staff in the room, are seen answering the question and can be heard laughing when talking a “Christmas party” and “cheese and wine evening” that was “not socially distanced”.

Now the Prime Minister must face off against Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, which take place every Wednesday in the House of Commons from 12pm.

What time does PMQs start?

PMQs will kick off at its usual time of 12pm, and run for half an hour, ending at 12.30pm.

Where can I watch the PMQs live?

The PMQs will be broadcast live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel.

What can we expect?

The alleged Downing Street Christmas party has caused widespread anger, given how the Prime Minister effectively cancelled Christmas for millions of people at the last minute in 2020.