Prime Minister's Questions: Boris Johnson to face PMQ's at midday amid Christmas party scandal
Boris Johnson will face tough questions at the Prime Minister’s Questions today as the Christmas party scandal gathers pace.
ITV News broadcast leaked footage on Tuesday which showed No 10 staff joking about a Downing Street party last year, just days after one of the alleged lockdown-breaking gatherings was held.
Downing Street has repeatedly denied any such gathering took place, with restrictions at the time forbidding people from meeting in large groups.
In the video, Johnson’s then-spokesperson Allegra Stratton can be seen answering practice questions at the podium of the No 9 Downing Street press room.
Ed Oldfield, a No 10 adviser, is heard asking: "I’ve just seen reports on Twitter that there was a Downing Street Christmas party on Friday night, do you recognise those reports?”
Stratton, and several other staff in the room, are seen answering the question and can be heard laughing when talking a “Christmas party” and “cheese and wine evening” that was “not socially distanced”.
Now the Prime Minister must face off against Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, which take place every Wednesday in the House of Commons from 12pm.
What time does PMQs start?
PMQs will kick off at its usual time of 12pm, and run for half an hour, ending at 12.30pm.
Where can I watch the PMQs live?
The PMQs will be broadcast live on the UK Parliament YouTube channel.
What can we expect?
The alleged Downing Street Christmas party has caused widespread anger, given how the Prime Minister effectively cancelled Christmas for millions of people at the last minute in 2020.
The PMQs today will be particularly crucial as no government ministers have been made available to broadcasters to defend Downing Street’s record on Wednesday morning after the video footage was leaked.