Primary School pupil draws winning picture in North East Derbyshire Competition

Deer Park Primary School pupil Marianne Avenier is the winner of a recent painting/drawing competition held by North East Derbyshire District Council.

The competition had the brief of ‘draw a picture or painting of North East Derbyshire’ and took place earlier in the year in September ’23 and was offered to Deer Park Primary School & Hunloke Park Primary School.

The winning picture was chosen by the Senior Management Team at NEDDC & the Leader of the Council, Councillor Nigel Barker.

The artwork is intended for a wall within the North East Derbyshire District Council Office building on Mill Lane in Wingerworth and will be seen by thousands of visitors over the coming years.

Pictured: Marianne Avenier with winning artwork and voucher!