Primary School pupil draws winning picture in North East Derbyshire Competition
The competition had the brief of ‘draw a picture or painting of North East Derbyshire’ and took place earlier in the year in September ’23 and was offered to Deer Park Primary School & Hunloke Park Primary School.
The winning picture was chosen by the Senior Management Team at NEDDC & the Leader of the Council, Councillor Nigel Barker.
The artwork is intended for a wall within the North East Derbyshire District Council Office building on Mill Lane in Wingerworth and will be seen by thousands of visitors over the coming years.
North East Derbyshire District Council Leader Councillor Nigel Barker said, ‘We were blown away by some of the art works that came in from the students. The winning piece however really stood out with the vividness of colours that reflects the beautiful north east Derbyshire countryside. It’s a lovely bit of art which will welcome visitors over the coming years.”