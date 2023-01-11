Plans to convert disused Staveley Cemetery Chapel into holistic centre approved

A planning application to change the use of Staveley Cemetery Chapel, in Inkersall Road, to allow community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities, has been approved by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Residents were shocked when the council put Staveley Cemetery Chapel was put up for sale on a 999 year lease last year for offers around £50k, and a few months later the application was submitted to the planning authority to convert the once sacred site to allow ‘hollistic health opportunities and treatments, community gatherings, events, services and fitness activities’, as well as change the vestry into a kitchenette to serve the main business.

However the council’s conservation officer Scott Nicholas gave no objection to the application, stating: “The chapel has been empty for a number of years and consequently is at continuing risk of neglect and deterioration, hence I would very much support a new sustainable use for the building that ensures its maintenance and protection.”

The former chapel at Inkersall Road, Staveley

The Grade II building in the middle of the cemetery in Inkersall Road, Staveley, dates back to the 1880s and is listed as one of the council’s heritage assets.

Other activities suggested for the site by applicant Holistic Health Hub Derbyshire include yoga and fitness classes, therapy and repair workshops, and craft groups.

