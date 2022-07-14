Plans for £9million Derbyshire crematorium submitted

An application has been submitted to Bolsover District Council for the long-awaited Shirebrook crematorium, featuring a tranquillity courtyard and garden, flower court, wake facility and memorial garden.

The application, submitted by specialist crematorium designers The CDS Group on behalf of the council, proposes buildings that are in keeping with the rural landscape that surrounds the site, off Common Lane and adjacent to the existing Shirebrook Cemetery.

The design and access statement says: “The proposed design has been developed to sit as naturally on the site as possible.

An artist's impression of the proposed crematorium.

“The overall scale and massing of the building is reflective of traditional barns and is therefore a very humanistic scale, with low eaves and ridge heights.

“The enclosing walls continue out from the roofed forms to create a series of enclosed courtyards which reflect the traditional yards one would expect to find in the local vernacular forms.”

In accordance with the council’s specifications, the designers have also put a lot of thought into preserving and encouraging wildlife habitats on the site, as well as achieving a high level of biodiversity net gain.

Measures taken to ensure this include the retention of existing vegetation to boundary hedgerows and trees, a proposed nature parkland containing grassland and wildflower meadows and the inclusion of non-invasive ornamental species in planting.

An additional biodiversity net gain report has also been commissioned to assess the site.

Subject to permission being granted, its hoped construction can start in March next year, with the facility ready to open in April 2024.