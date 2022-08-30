Plans for Derbyshire stonemason's home backed by whole village - after debate about second homes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council has made a rare exception to allow a young stonemason to build a house in the Derbyshire countryside – receiving the support of his whole village.

Debate over the move also focused on the large proportion of holiday lets and second homes which have dominated the village property market.

Daniel Smith, 35, owns and runs his own stone masonry and dry stone walling business in the Derbyshire village of Brassington, close to Carsington Water.

He has applied to the district council to build a house on the same site as his current stone masonry business in Bradbourne Lane, Brassington, to the east of the village, on the same footprint of an existing workshop building, which would be demolished.

He had made a pitch to Derbyshire Dales District Council to allow him to build a house on the same site as his current business, in Bradbourne Lane, on the spot of existing outbuildings.

At a district council meeting this week (August 16) councillors were nearly unanimous in their approval of Mr Smith’s plans, against the recommendation from planning officers.

They gave their approval due to Mr Smith’s widespread village support and long-standing local ties – including an occupation they say is essential to rural life.

Councillors agreed they need to take up the opportunity to allow someone who has lived in the village all their life to be able to stay there.

Typically homes built in isolation outside of villages and towns, in the countryside, are rejected and widely opposed – but in this instance councillors sought to make a rare exception.

Tony Sharpe, a retired teacher who moved to Brassington in 1993, said the village has retained its local community but says there are an increasing number of holiday homes.

He said: “There are those that have and those that are have-nots and what we have here is a young man who wants to spend, wants his future and wants to bring his family up here. There are too many people not doing that in our community these days.”

Pat Carlin, who lives in Brassington, told the meeting: “Allowing this build would enable him (Mr Smith) to stay within the village he loves and works in and raise a family.

“Unfortunately, due to property prices in the area, young locals are leaving and prices are mainly driven by second homes and the rental market which the locals cannot afford.

“What we should be doing is supporting and encouraging these young people to stay in these villages in our local area, plus help them get on the property ladder themselves.”

He said the proposed home would not add any additional traffic and would be “barely visible” from Bradbourne Lane.

Cllr Janet Rose, a district councillor, said the parish council was unanimous in its support of the plans.

She said the project was being planned by a skilled stonemason who wants to remain in the village he has lived in all his life, and was not “someone looking to make a quick buck”.

Cllr Rose said: “There are currently more than 40 second homes and holiday lets in Brassington which makes it virtually impossible for a young person to compete within this market.

“A recently sold two-bedroom property in Brassington sold for £300,000 as a holiday rental.”

She said there had been several planning permissions in the area for what are effectively “mansions” – instead of homes suitable for young people.

Cllr Rose said Mr Smith had also “done the right thing” by applying for permission in advance instead of after the fact.

She said: “He should be commended, we must not give the impression that you are in with a better chance if you ignore the proper processes.”

A statement from Cllr Richard FitzHerbert was read out at the meeting, in which he said it was “essential that we let local youngsters stay in local accommodation” and that approval would represent a “positive contribution not just to the village but to the community of Brassington”.

Mr Smith, speaking to the meeting, said he classed himself as a “true local” and said fewer and fewer people were getting into the craft of dry stone walling.

He had told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that he intends to take on an apprentice and train them on how to build dry stone walls.

Mr Smith had said: “I have been running my own business for 16 years and I wanted to have a house on the same site and to hopefully raise a family there.

“People from down south, because they can work from home, are buying the homes and there is more competition for houses and they can out-compete us.”

Adam Maxwell, the council’s new principal planning officer, said the authority had refused plans for a stone masonry workshop and a house on the site in 2021.

Chris Whitmore, the authority’s head of planning, said that allowing self-build houses in the countryside does not represent a sustainable form of development.

He said that rural exception sites can be approved but that he felt the proposed home – 110 metres from the nearest house – was “too far removed from the existing built framework”.

Cllr Sue Burfoot said that stone masonry was clearly a rural enterprise and should allow councillors to make an exception for the countryside home based on his specific rural occupation.

Mr Maxwell said that an exception based on a rural occupation requires living on the site to be an essential function of their role – typically related to farming or horse care.

He said he did not feel that stone masonry was classed as a “rural enterprise”.

Cllr Peter Slack said Mr Smith should be allowed to live on the site, saying: “He is trying to do the best he can and we are looking at a village that has 40 second homes with people coming in and taking over the village.

“He is a hard-working local lad and should be allowed to progress in this area – he is not looking to build a mansion.”

Cllr Peter O’Brien said councillors needed to ditch the idealised “Thomas Hardy image” of what a village looks like, with cottages built around one central green.

He said the authority spoke about finding ways for local people to be able to stay in the villages they were raised in, and said now was time to walk the walk.

Cllr O’Brien said he was “quite satisfied” that stone masonry was a rural enterprise.

Councillors talked about making a condition that the house could only be occupied by someone working in a “rural enterprise”.

Mr Whitmore said: “If you impose a condition that the property can only be occupied by a person with an essential need to live on the site then the applicant themselves might not comply with the condition because we don’t consider there is a functional and essential need for that particular individual to be in that property. So I feel it is inappropriate in that respect.”

Cllr Burfoot said that efforts need to be made to retain the viability of Brassington.

Cllr Helen Froggatt said that Mr Smith wanted to stay and raise a family and was not going anywhere. She also said: “We have got to support dry stone wallers and stonemasons, because it is a dying art and we are in an area (where this a lot) of dry stone wall.”