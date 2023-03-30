Plans for a new cinema with more than 170 seats in Derbyshire town submitted

The project, submitted by Essex firm Cinegogh Ltd, would see a dance hall at the Alfreton Genesis Enterprise and Business Centre turned into a three-screen cinema.

If approved, the scheme would see three cinema screens set up, catering for a combined total of 178 people, spread across a 25-seat screen, a 99-seat screen and a 54-seat screen.

The genesis centre, off King Street, close to Alfreton Leisure Centre and Tesco, is already home to a bowling alley, a children’s soft play area and a community cafe, along with other businesses.

In its application to Amber Valley Borough Council, the applicant writes that the cinema would be open from 7am until 3.30am Monday through Saturday and from 7am until midnight on Sundays and bank holidays.

A statement submitted in their application writes: “The Genesis Centre was originally built with the design in mind for cinema although this never came to fruition.

“Our compact three-screen cinema would be a welcome addition to the town of Alfreton where the nearest multi-screen cinema is nearly 11 miles away.

“The space is already used for a variety of uses including dance classes and wedding receptions.

“The complex includes bowling and a gymnasium and is already a leisure destination.

“The addition of a cinema would be a seamless addition to the established leisure amenities. “There is sufficient access in and out as the centre caters for these other activities allowing hundreds of people at a time to use the facilities.

“There is a main staircase and disabled access to the first floor.

“There is plenty of nearby car parking which can be used due to the nature of the current leisure uses there.

“No material changes will be changed on the exterior and internally the screens will be finished to a high standard in accordance with the necessary acoustics needed.

“To that end there will be very little difference in noise pollution to the current use.”

