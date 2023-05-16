Plans for 41 new houses near Chesterfield get go-ahead - with fears of 'overdevelopment' and loss of biodiversity raised

The proposed planning application includes an approximate 1.1 hectare site located to the rear of an existing residential development off Chesterfield Road, at Holmewood.

It is bounded to the south by a public footpath and to the west by an ongoing residential development and to the north is the Five Pits Trail.

A NE Derbyshire District Council spokesman stated: “The application is considered in general terms to represent sustainable development and an appropriate site for housing development in accord with the Development Plan.”

The applicant aims to erect a mix of two-bedded to four-bedded units and comprising terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

It is understood that 22 grant funded “affordable” housing units are proposed as part of the scheme along with a payment of £208,000 towards any social mitigation and community benefits.

There have been no objections to the proposals from the Environment Agency but Derbyshire Wildlife Trust did raise concerns about the potential loss of biodiversity and that a strategy should be put in place to offset this with payments.

The council also considered three letters after a neighbourhood consultation with criticisms of excessive overdevelopment on too small a plot, and concerns about too many vehicles using Chesterfield Road.

Proposed properties for the site include a mix of two four-bedded units, 23 three-bedded units and 16 two-bedded units.

However, the council has stressed that the 41-property development should feature 22 grant funded units as part of affordable housing requirements which should then be taken on by a housing association.

Even though it is recognised the new dwellings will have some impact on the amenity of some rear gardens on Chesterfield Road, the council feels these properties have boundary trees or buildings in their gardens and new housing will be set into land levels to mitigate any impact.

The council stated the Highway Authority originally raised some technical issues in respect of the road layout but these have generally been overcome.