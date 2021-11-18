Planning chiefs approve new Derbyshire conservation areas

The former Methodist Church was constructed in 1863 with a later Art Deco frontage dating from the 1930’s

Bolsover District Council’s Planning Committee approved two extensions to the Tibshelf conservation area in a meeting yesterday (November 17).

The first, to include numbers two, three and four Trail View in full, and the second to include the former Methodist Church.

A report said about the church: “It was constructed in 1863 with a later Art Deco frontage dating from the 1930’s.

“Its frontage is of particular note in terms of the quality of the Art Deco design.

“It is also unusual as a later addition to a Victorian church.

“The building is imposing and this, along with its architecture contributes towards its significant townscape contribution on the High Street frontage.”

The committee approved seven conservation area appraisals in total for Tibshelf, Elmton Village, Harwick and Rowthorne, Southgate House, Stainsby, Upper Langwith and Whitwell.

This included sites such as the Old Well in Elmton, which dates back to Anglo Saxon times, the Grade I listed Hardwick Old Hall and Church of St John the Baptist, in Upper Langwith, and the Grade I listed parish church of St Lawrence, in Whitwell.

Deputy leader, Councillor Duncan McGregor commented: “I’m very pleased to see this report.

“I do support conservation where you can do it.”