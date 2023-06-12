Planners give the go-ahead for new homes and an independent living centre in Derbyshire village

Bolsover District Council had submitted its own planning application for the development at Woburn Close, at Blackwell, near Alfreton, to the local authority’s planning committee to consider and the planners have now approved and given planning permission for the scheme after a planning committee meeting on June 7.

As part of the plans, the planning committee also agreed for the demolition of the existing bungalows and the existing, assisted living building to allow for the redevelopment.

A Bolsover District Council spokesman stated: “This is considered to represent sustainable development and accord with most policy requirements, subject to the inclusion of suitable conditions.”

The new development is proposed to be built on 1.4 hectares of land near Woburn Close which is an access road for nearby Primrose Hill and the site will adjoin the rear gardens of properties fronting onto Alfreton Road and Central Drive and allotment gardens to the south.

The new development is proposed to be built on 1.4 hectares of land near Woburn Close which is an access road for nearby Primrose Hill and the site will adjoin the rear gardens of properties fronting onto Alfreton Road and Central Drive and allotment gardens to the south.

Original proposals were redesigned and now include the retention of the existing community centre after the area’s Blackwell Parish Council withdrew as a joint applicant.

The proposed 23 dwellings include eight houses and 15 bungalows and the two-storey, independent living scheme to the eastern boundary will include 20 flats.

Many organisations were consulted prior to approval being confirmed by the planning committee including the Coal Authority, Derbyshire County Council’s Highways Authority, and Derbyshire County Council’s Flood Authority, as well as Derbyshire Wildlife Trust.

The Coal Authority had identified risks to the development posed by potential, unrecorded mine workings and it recommended borehole testing which has been carried out and further conditions have also been noted by the council.

One representation from a member of the public had raised objections which were considered by the planning committee prior to giving the plans the go-ahead.

These concerns included a loss of privacy, road safety worries at the junction of Primrose Hill and Alfreton Road, and that landscaping on the site is already poorly maintained.

A Bolsover District Council spokesman stated: “The provision of additional housing is welcome and there are no significant amenity impacts likely that cannot be dealt with by condition.

