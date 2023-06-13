News you can trust since 1855
Planners give the go-ahead for Derbyshire Travellers’ site despite traffic and road safety fears

Planning chiefs have given the go-ahead for a Travellers’ site in Bolsover despite objections from members of the public concerning traffic and road safety.
By Jon Cooper
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee has conditionally approved the planning application for the Travellers’ site for three pitches, at The Stables, on Featherbed Lane, Bolsover.

The application was referred to the planning committee by Bolsover District Councillor Donna Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood, due to concerns from local residents about the impact of the development on traffic and road safety.

One concerned objector, who wished to remain anonymous, stated: “The access to the site is down a narrow country lane that is also a public footpath, work has already started at the stables and the increase in traffic has increased and so has the damage to the surface of the footpath.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee has conditionally approved the planning application for the Travellers’ site for three pitches, at The Stables, on Featherbed Lane, Bolsover.
“Walkers have reported large vehicles and vans driving at speed forcing them onto the banks of the lane.”

The objector added: “The junction between Shuttlewood Road and Featherbed Lane is a blind entrance. Already there have been several near misses with traffic having to reverse back out onto the main road to allow vans and lorries to come up the lane, this can only get worse with touring caravans and works traffic.”

Despite not being compliant with policy concerning developments in the countryside, the planning committee felt the application met the need for traveller sites in terms of applications for Gypsies, Travellers and Travelling Show People.

Cllr Hales spoke against the planning application on behalf of nearby residents including those with concerns on Shuttlewood Road and the application was considered by the Coal Authority, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Derbyshire County Council’s highways authority.

Bolsover District Council’s planning committee has conditionally approved the planning application for the Travellers’ site for three pitches, at The Stables, on Featherbed Lane, Bolsover.

Objections included concerns about the number of new inhabitants, that the area is a greenfield site and that access to Featherbed Lane from Shuttlewood Road is already very difficult and dangerous and the area does not allow two vehicles to pass.

Others raised concerns about increasing traffic and that Featherbed Lane is unsuitable for traffic movement because it is an unadopted, public footpath and bridleway and it is not a suitable road.

However, the planning committee granted the planning application for the Travellers’ site providing a series of conditions are met within two months of the approval.

Some of these included: Provision of a parking and turning area; Each pitch must be for the residential use of one mobile home and for the storage of one touring caravan; Mobile homes must be single-storey; No trade or business can be carried out on the site; Septic tank and soakaway details must be submitted; A landscape and biodiversity enhancement and management plan must be submitted; boundary details must be submitted; And details of storage and waste must also be submitted.

