Photos show St George’s flag painted at Derbyshire war memorial – as police launch criminal damage investigation

By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 16:24 BST
These photos show a St George’s flag that has been painted at a war memorial in Derbyshire – with an MP slamming it as criminal damage and the police launching an investigation.

A St George’s flag has been painted at a memorial in Kilburn, commemorating those who lost their lives in the Boer War. Another flag has also been daubed on a roundabout in front of the memorial – with Derbyshire Police confirming that they are investigating the appearance of the flags.

A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of criminal damage being caused to the war memorial and a mini roundabout in Church Street, Kilburn on August 25. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

Lindsey Farnsworth, Labour MP for Amber Valley, told the BBC that the St George’s flag should always be a “source of pride”, but added that it can sometimes be used in a different way – to cause “hostility, division and fear.”

She added that there was a “clear line” between patriotism and criminal damage – which she felt was crossed by painting war memorials, roundabouts and zebra crossings.

Kilburn Parish Council has also been approached by the Derbyshire Times for comment.

