Photos show St George’s flag painted at Derbyshire war memorial – as police launch criminal damage investigation

A St George’s flag has been painted at a memorial in Kilburn, commemorating those who lost their lives in the Boer War. Another flag has also been daubed on a roundabout in front of the memorial – with Derbyshire Police confirming that they are investigating the appearance of the flags.

A force spokesperson said: “We received reports of criminal damage being caused to the war memorial and a mini roundabout in Church Street, Kilburn on August 25. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.”

Lindsey Farnsworth, Labour MP for Amber Valley, told the BBC that the St George’s flag should always be a “source of pride”, but added that it can sometimes be used in a different way – to cause “hostility, division and fear.”

She added that there was a “clear line” between patriotism and criminal damage – which she felt was crossed by painting war memorials, roundabouts and zebra crossings.

Kilburn Parish Council has also been approached by the Derbyshire Times for comment.

1 . Derbyshire war memorial A St George's flag has been painted at a war memorial in Kilburn. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Derbyshire war memorial Investigations into the incident are underway by Derbyshire Police. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . Derbyshire war memorial A mini-roundabout in front of the war memorial was also painted over. Photo: Brian Eyre