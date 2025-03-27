Fears that several Derbyshire villages will be left cut off after the collapse of Hulleys have led to a petition being launched – aiming to save a bus service between Chesterfield and Alfreton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pilsley Parish Council has launched a petition calling for the 55 bus service to be reinstated - with the future of the route being left uncertain after Hulleys of Baslow ceased operating earlier this week.

The 55 service previously connected Chesterfield and Alfreton, with the route serving Chesterfield Royal Hospital, Wingerworth, Clay Cross, North Wingfield, Pilsley, Tibshelf, Morton, Stonebroom and Shirland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was among the commercial routes run by Hulleys, and Derbyshire County Council (DCC) confirmed this week that it does not have a formal role in finding new operators for these services – as they are privately operated and run and have to be registered with the Traffic Commissioner. DCC added, however, that it will support residents in finding alternative travel options in the meantime - and hopes the commercial services previously run by Hulleys can be picked up soon by new operators.

Fears that several Derbyshire villages will be left cut off after the collapse of Hulleys have led to a petition being launched – aiming to save a bus service between Chesterfield and Alfreton.

The loss of the 55 service leaves a number of villages without a regular bus service - including the likes of Pilsley, Morton and Stonebroom.

Pilsley Parish Council has since launched a petition, calling for the reinstatement or replacement of the 55 service. The petition can be signed at the same locations where the village newsletter is made available - including Pilsley Village Hall, St Mary’s Centre and Nibbles, Needles and Hooks. A copy of the petition can also be signed at the Parish Council’s meeting on Monday, April 7 at the village sports pavilion.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Pilsley Parish Council is very saddened to hear that the Hulleys bus service will cease and are extremely worried about the impact of this on residents, who rely so much on the bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have contacted the public transport team at Derbyshire County Council as, at the moment, they don’t seem to be responding to this emergency with anything that gives confidence that something will be done.

The 55 service, which called at Pilsley and a number of other Derbyshire villages, is no longer running after the collapse of Hulleys.

“The parish council has no powers in relation to public transport but that won’t stop us campaigning on behalf of our residents and we will lobby those who do have powers to take appropriate action.

“We have asked Derbyshire County Council to tell us what action they will be taking and we will contact Natalie Fleet MP to explain the hugely negative impact on everyday lives that will result from Hulleys closing down. We strongly advise residents to join us in making Pilsley voices heard.”

Natalie Fleet, MP for Bolsover, has also issued a statement on the closure of Hulleys - calling for the 55 service to resume to ensure that residents across her constituency were not cut off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Many of you have contacted me about the number 55 bus suddenly stopping running due to the closure of the bus company, Hulleys of Baslow.

“This bus, which goes from Chesterfield Royal Hospital to Alfreton, serving Pilsley, Tibshelf, Morton, Stonebroom and Shirland, will cease to run - leaving residents without any public transport provision through their villages.

“I am extremely concerned about the severe effect this will have on people being able to go about their everyday lives. Worried residents have already raised concerns about how they will attend medical appointments, visit elderly relatives and travel to work, school or college.

“I am treating this development with the urgency it deserves and have already contacted Derbyshire County Council and the East Midlands Mayor. My priority is my constituents, and I will push for this service to be reinstated if at all possible. Too often, the towns and villages of Bolsover are let down by inadequate public transport provision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please continue to get in touch with me if you are affected by the loss of the number 55, by emailing [email protected].”

DCC have confirmed that seven supported bus services were put out to tender following poor performance by Hulleys, and these services will now be run by different operators.

The new operators are:

The 110/111 – to be run by Ashbourne Community Transport.

172,173,178 – to be run by Andrew’s of Tideswell.

63 – to be run by Stagecoach Yorkshire.

257 – to be run by Linburg Coach Travel.

All four services will start on Thursday, March 27, and the timetables will remain the same.

Chris Henning, Derbyshire County Council’s Executive Director for Place, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were sorry to hear that Hulleys are to cease trading this week, both for the company and its employees but also the many residents and communities their bus services visited. We have done all we can over recent months to support them through a very challenging period.

“We have been concerned about the reliability of their services for some time and took the decision a few weeks ago to find other operators for the ones that the council pay for, in the hope that this would enable them to concentrate on their commercial services. Sadly this has not turned out to be the case.

“We are pleased that we have new operators for our services and are hopeful that the commercial routes they ran will be picked up very soon. We also hope that the rest of our local bus companies will be able to offer jobs to those employed by Hulleys.”