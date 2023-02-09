PDNPA staff were informed of the proposals on Tuesday, February 7, as part of a wide-ranging restructure led by new chief executive Phil Mulligan – although leaders insist any final decision will be taken later this year.

A source familiar with the briefing, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “The visitor centres are currently costing around £200,000 a year to run, and so they could be closed and rented out as an alternative income source for PDNPA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The workforce will be reducing by around 15 per cent as teams are restructured and managers removed.”

The Moorland Visitor Centre at Edale could be closed by the Peak District National Park Authority in a bid to save money.

When contacted by the Derbyshire Times, the authority confirmed that the visitor centres in Bakewell, Castleton, Edale and Bamford were under review.

They also noted that not all of the visitor centre buildings are authority-owned, so it may not be in a position to rent them out in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson said: “With a long-standing ‘flat cash’ government grant settlement that is also expected to continue for the next two years, coupled with the organisation-wide impact of unprecedented levels of inflation, the Peak District National Park Authority is currently reviewing its operational structure.

“As part of this process, the chief executive has this week shared internally with staff a number of options to explore re-shaping the authority to ensure the organisation remains resilient and sustainable in an increasingly challenging financial situation.

“The review of operational structure also aims to ensure the authority has the right resources in place, including potential changes within its workforce, to focus on activities that will safeguard the future of the national park including climate change, nature recovery and supporting those who live, work in and enjoy the area.”

They added: “An ongoing process of engagement with staff will take place to help develop proposals prior to formal consultation, with final decisions on areas of the organisation affected by the options being considered brought to members of the authority in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Operations, services and activities currently being delivered by the authority will not be affected during this time. Any further information on how authority operations may be impacted will be shared when confirmation can be provided.”