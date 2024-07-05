North East Derbyshire turns red as new MP Louise Jones pledges to “work tirelessly” and “transform lives” – as outgoing Lee Rowley thanks residents
Jones won 17,591 votes, compared to 15,838 for Rowley – and she said it was a “huge honour” to have been backed by the electorate in North East Derbyshire.
She said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone that came out to vote for me in this election – we did it!
“I'm so proud that so many of you chose change this election and have chosen Labour. There's a lot to do, but I know we will transform lives, just as we did before.
“It's a huge honour to be your MP and I will work tirelessly to represent you all in Westminster and deliver on my promises.”
She also thanked Lee Rowley, as well as praising her Labour Party colleagues for their “tireless work” during the campaign.
Jones added: “I also want to say thank you to Lee for being such a hard working MP for the past seven years. We may disagree on politics but we can agree on the importance of public service.
“I also want to say thank you to the returning officer and polling staff who ran such a good operation. Democracy wouldn't happen without them.
“Thanks also to my wonderful colleagues in the Labour Party who have worked so tirelessly for this gain. We have a lot to do – so let's get started!”
Rowley also addressed the result, congratulating Jones and extending his gratitude to the residents of North East Derbyshire.
He said: “The results are in and the people of North East Derbyshire have decided their next MP. My huge congratulations to Louise who will now have the opportunity to serve this amazing place in the houses of Parliament.
“The country has chosen a new pathway tonight. There will be much time to discuss and debate why and what happened but, for now, thank you to the residents of North East Derbyshire for allowing me, in a small way, to serve.
“Thank you again for your support, warmth and friendship over the last seven years. It has been an absolute honour and privilege. Public service and those who are willing to do that is often much maligned but it is the only real way to change and improve things for the long-term. And, I hope, we did that over the last seven years in this most amazing little part of the United Kingdom that we call home.”
