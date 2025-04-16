North East Derbyshire residents urged to make themselves aware of bin collection changes this Easter

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 10:41 BST
Residents in North East Derbyshire have been made aware of changes to bin collections over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

North East Derbyshire District Council (NEDDC) has confirmed that changes will be made to the usual bin collections schedule for residents over the Easter weekend.

A NEDDC spokesperson said: “With Easter just around the corner, we want to remind residents that bin collections will be slightly different over the Easter period.

“We will be collecting your bin as normal on Good Friday (April 18), however there will be no bin collections on the Bank Holiday Monday (April 21). There will also be no collections on the May bank holidays (Monday, May 5 and Monday, May 26).”

For more information, head to the NEDDC website here.

Related topics:North East Derbyshire

