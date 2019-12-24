North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley votes to 'get Brexit done' and sets out priorities

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has voted ‘to deliver Brexit’ and set out his priorities for the new Parliament.

The EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill was brought back to Parliament on the first full day of Parliamentary business since the General Election.

Conservative Mr Rowley voted for the second reading of the Bill which was approved by the new Parliament with its Tory majority.

Following the vote, he outlined his priorities over the coming years and months.

“Thank you to everyone who put their trust in me to continue as the Member of Parliament for North East Derbyshire,” Mr Rowley said.

“It’s been an honour to represent our area for the past two and a half years. I will continue to work hard for all residents over the course of this Parliament.

“I started the new Parliamentary session by honouring the biggest pledge of the election by voting to deliver Brexit and pass the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill. North East Derbyshire voted to get Brexit done and that’s what we are doing.

“Over the coming years, I will be focussing on the other major issues in North East Derbyshire: working with Derbyshire County Council to help tackle congestion on the Derby Road; fighting for better bus services across the whole of the constituency; opposing inappropriate housing development; and securing support to level-up our high streets and local economy.”

During the debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill, Mr Rowley said in Parliament: “As my constituents would expect, I rise to support this bill and I will be voting with the government.

“We are now going to be able to deliver on the decision of the British people.

“Let’s get this done and talk about all the other important things we need to do.”

Mr Rowley increased his majority at the election on December 12 after securing 28,897 votes.