North East Derbyshire leisure centres get special accreditation for accessibility and inclusivity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The accreditation ensures the environment we operate in is both accessible and welcoming. This is not just about the physical environment but also about staff awareness and attitudes.
The accreditation provided a range of resources including training key frontline staff to better understand the customer experience, as well as developing a personalised aquatic offer, to support the needs of those with long term health conditions and the wider community who use the centres.
North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Cllr Kathy Rouse said, “We are delighted to achieve Water Wellbeing Accreditation at two of our leisure centres in Dronfield and Eckington.
It demonstrates our desire to make sure everyone in our community has equal access to our centres regardless of ability or disability.
It means our staff are trained and understanding to a variety of health conditions so we can support and help our residents in being safe and confident in our pools, knowing we are there for their best interests.”
To find out more about North East Derbyshire Leisure Centres, or to become a member, please visit www.ne-derbyshire.gov.uk/leisure.