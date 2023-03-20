North East Derbyshire councillors challenged to put their money where their mouths are over allowance increase

Councillor Jayne Barry, who represents North Wingfield for Labour, was one of 11 North East Derbyshire District Council members who voted against the 4.04 per cent increase to allowances in a meeting at the beginning of March.

Since then she has taken steps to have the increase removed from her expenses, as it would otherwise be automatically applied, and she is questioning how many other members have done the same thing.

“I feel that if you refuse the increase then you should honour this and actually make sure you do not receive it, not just sit there saying you disagree with it but yet accept it as a fait accompli,” the councillor commented.

Coun Barry said she had no issue with other people’s decision to vote in favour of the increase, but did not personally feel it was appropriate to take it at a time when many residents were struggling financially.

The increase, which was approved by 34 council members, means each councillors’ basic allowance will increase by just over £230 to £5,969.83 for 2022/23 and will be backdated to April 2022.

Members including the Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Ross Shipman spoke out against it and the authority’s Conservative leader Councillor Alex Dale and deputy leader Councillor Charlotte Cupit voted against it.

“We in the Labour group gave everyone an individual vote on this increase proposal and I accept that councillors as a whole felt that they should receive the increase,” Coun Barry continued.

“I did not however and therefore acted accordingly, whilst fully understanding why the councillors did accept the increase.”