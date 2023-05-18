New houses planned for Staveley after previous properties were demolished

The council planning committee considered the planning application at a planning committee meeting for nine new properties to be built at Westwood Avenue, in Staveley, for the council.

Nine former homes on the currently vacant site, accessed from a road leading from Edward Street and Westwood Avenue, had been demolished in 2016 after structural concerns and after tilts had exceeded safe limits.

A council spokesman stated: “The proposed development is considered to have addressed appropriately, or via conditions, matters of design, amenity, highway safety, biodiversity, ground conditions and drainage. As such the proposal is considered to be appropriate.”

The original plans were reduced from 13 properties to nine – including three terraced houses and six semi-detached houses – to replace the previous properties which were demolished some years ago.

Each of the proposed houses will have three bedrooms with two parking spaces and will be situated near to a school and public transport routes and will be regarded as affordable rental properties with Chesterfield Borough Council as the landlord.

New landscaping has been proposed with the development including trees, hedges and shrub beds.

The Coal Authority has submitted a report noting the need for remedial works to stabilise the shallow workings on the site and that further investigations should be carried out.

But subject to the recommended conditions which will secure appropriate investigative and remedial works, the proposal is considered to be acceptable in terms of ground conditions.

The council also considered concerns from some current residents about their fencing borders, disruption, access during construction, and the safety of vehicles from potential damage.

