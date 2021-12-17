New homes approved for former Derbyshire miners’ welfare club

The application for the former Pilsley Miners’ Welfare Club, in Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley, was approved by North East Derbyshire District Council’s Planning Committee.

The application for the former Pilsley Miners’ Welfare Club, in Rupert Street, Lower Pilsley, was approved by North East Derbyshire District Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal by co-applicants Gary and Joan Hooper comprises three detached two-storey homes, one of which is two-bedroomed and the others are three-bedroomed.

The development features a two-metre high fence on the rear boundaries of the proposed homes to catch balls from the adjacent Pilsley and Clay Cross Cricket Club following consultation with Sport England.

Speaking in his capacity as a cricket club member at the meeting, Councillor Andrew Cooper said the club welcomed the development, but expressed disappointment that there were no car parking spaces included to help overspill on match days.

Mr Hooper said: “Our application proposal is on brownfield land, the miner’s welfare social club, which has been unused since it closed in April 2012.

“The building and site was falling into disrepair and attracted significant antisocial behaviour prior to our purchase.

“Once the site was safely fenced off, antisocial behaviour ceased and local residents were delighted.

“It is considered that concerns in respect of increased parking need to be addressed by others and not private landowners such as ourselves.”

Mrs Hooper said she and her husband had lived in Pilsley for 34 years and intended to use local tradesmen to build the homes.

She added: “Our proposal will be highly sustainable, maximising the use of high-level energy savings.”