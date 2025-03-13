New funding for next stage of long-awaited Chesterfield-Staveley bypass welcomed by Derbyshire MPs

Toby Perkins MP and Louise Jones MP have welcomed the confirmation of new funding for the next stage of the Chesterfield-Staveley bypass – boosting hopes that the long-awaited route will one day be completed.

The East Midlands Combined County Authority and the region’s Mayoral Combined Authority Board have committed £2.5m from the 2025/26 City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement to progress with the next stage of the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route.

The final scheme would see a new single carriageway route of nearly four miles built between Chesterfield and Staveley, relieving congestion on the existing network in the area and reducing traffic related emissions that this congestion causes. It would provide growth for the region by opening up opportunities for jobs and homes, as well as bringing brownfield land back to life.

The proposed route alignment involves several river and canal crossings, opencast and deep mining sites and areas of significant contamination, so the next stage being funded through EMCCA is to conduct thorough ground investigation works to understand the specific complexities of these sites. A variety of investigative techniques will be deployed, focussing on the areas most likely to have complicated needs but also covering the whole site.

Toby Perkins and Louise Jones, MPs for Chesterfield and North East Derbyshire respectively, welcomed the announcement of funding for the next stage of the scheme.

By investigating and understanding this risk it will be possible to identify the best options for continuing the scheme and delivering the growth opportunities that this investment will provide.

Toby Perkins MP for Chesterfield said: “It was great to meet with Mayor Claire Ward this week and discuss the progress towards the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route. The Mayor recognises the strategic importance of the bypass to the regeneration of the town in general and Staveley in particular, alongside reducing congestion and easing traffic flow. I am delighted that she has unlocked £2.5 million to fund the ground investigation programme, marking a significant step forward for the project.

“It’s exciting to see real momentum towards building the much-needed Staveley Bypass. People in our area will always raise their eyebrows and wonder if it will ever happen, but this project is now closer to fruition than at any point in history. I hope people can see that this is a clear example of the positive impact a Labour mayor, working alongside Labour MPs, can have on Chesterfield and Staveley.”

Louise Jones MP for North East Derbyshire said: “It was a pleasure to meet with Labour Mayor Claire Ward to discuss the ongoing progress to develop the Chesterfield-Staveley Regeneration Route. This bypass would make a huge difference to Staveley, reducing congestion and uplifting our town.

“I’m thrilled that Mayor Claire has secured £2.5 million to fund the ground investigation programme, marking a key milestone for the project. As Labour representatives, we are working together across all levels of government to get things done and make a difference.”

Mayor Claire Ward added: “The EMCCA Board – which I chair as Mayor of the East Midlands – has prioritised these vital works because the Chesterfield Staveley Regeneration Route cannot proceed safely without them. Once the ground investigation is done, we will have a much clearer picture of how the route could be delivered and will be in a strong place to assemble a business case.

“I understand completely why people want this scheme to happen, and I want to assure them that this investment shows we are being guided by their experiences of living and working in this part of Derbyshire.”