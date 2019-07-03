New executive directors appointed at Chesterfield Borough Council

Chesterfield Borough Council has appointed two new executive directors- Ade McCormick and Christine Durrant.

Ade joins the council from Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council where he was chief officer for corporate services and transformation.

Ade McCormick and Christine Durrant.

On joining Chesterfield Borough Council, he said: “When I spotted the advert for the executive director role I thought it looked really interesting, exciting and challenging.

“While Chesterfield will want to benefit from my experience of delivering major change programmes, the role also gives me the chance to broaden my horizons and develop new skills through exposure to fresh opportunities.”

Christine joins the council from Derby City Council where she was strategic director for communities and place and deputy chief executive.

Christine said: “Chesterfield Borough Council already has a great reputation in Derbyshire and the East Midlands as a local authority that delivers for its communities.

“I am especially attracted by the borough’s ambitious regeneration plans. It is clearly a town and borough that is moving in the right direction.”

Huw Bowen, Chesterfield Borough Council’s Chief Executive, welcomed the two appointments.

He said: “I am delighted that the council has again been able to attract people of the calibre of Ade and Christine.

“We need senior officers with the wealth of skills, knowledge and experience that they will bring to provide the officer leadership that Chesterfield Borough Council needs to deliver on its vision and priorities.”

The new directors replace Michael Rich who left the authority in December to take up a new role as chief executive of the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority and James Drury who left in March for a new position as executive director – commercial at Lincolnshire County Council.

